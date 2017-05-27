Remembering comrades: Veterans place flags in honor of local soldiers

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Veterans

Navy veteran Bill Taylor walks between rows of tombstones at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Decatur, a bundle of American flags in his hand and a steel cross in his back pocket.

Taylor and other members of the Wise County Veterans Group placed flags at the graves of servicemen Friday morning to commemorate Memorial Day.

It’s a somber tradition the group has held for more than 10 years.

“We’re here to remember our comrades,” Taylor said, “the ones who gave all. I was lucky I came back. Not everyone did.”

Veteran Bob Johnson said the tradition started with a Boy Scout project. A group of Scouts marked each serviceman’s grave with a cross and placed a flag at the site at the request of the veteran’s group.

“We, just on our own, have been picking it up since,” Johnson said.

The veterans brought around 400 flags Friday, he said. The cross markers remain at the graves year-round, but the group brings extras to replace any that are broken.

For Johnson and the group, placing the flags isn’t optional. Though the sun was shining brightly Friday morning, Johnson recalled multiple years when the group has walked the same paths in the rain or high wind.

“It’s just what we do,” he said simply.

“We wish we had the resources to do all the cemeteries in Wise County, but we’re trying to encourage local citizens to pick up the mantle and go ahead and do it at the cemetery near them.”

Taylor, still walking through the markers, stops to rest a hand on one. It’s a member of the Lost Battalion, a group of young National Guardsmen mostly from North Texas imprisoned by the Japanese in World War II. “Some of them I spend a second with,” he said. “Like this one right here is a member of the Lost Battalion. He was one of the ones that didn’t make it back. There’s a lot of history here.”

Taylor said he’s been a part of the tradition for about six years. It’s something he’ll continue to do as long as he’s able.

“I’m 70 years old, and I don’t know how much longer I can do it,” he said, “but I’ll do it as long as I can.”

WISE COUNTY VETERANS GROUP MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM