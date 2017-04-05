Register to vote by Thursday

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Election

If you are not registered to vote but would like to cast a ballot in next month’s local city and school elections, you’ve got some business to take care of by Thursday.

Thursday, April 6, is the deadline to be registered to vote in order to participate in the May 6 city council and school board elections.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s website, to be eligible to register to vote in Texas, you must:

be a U.S. citizen;

be a resident of the county;

be 18 years old (you may register at 17 years and 10 months);

not be a convicted felon (unless a person’s sentence is completed, including any probation or parole); and

not be declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, visit votetexas.gov through the Texas Secretary of State’s website or check with the Wise County Elections Office at votewise.org or by calling 940-626-4453.

The May 6 ballot will include three contested city council races, four school board races and three school bond elections.

Early voting begins April 24.