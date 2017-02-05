Rann awarded $10,000 Devon grant

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Devon, Rann Elementary

The outdoor learning center at Decatur’s Rann Elementary will soon have a new addition thanks to a grant from a local business.

Rann Elementary was awarded a $10,000 Devon Energy Science Giants Award at a ceremony at the school Monday.

Fifth grade science teacher Julie Harris, who wrote the grant, said the money will be used to build a greenhouse and start a composting program in the school’s existing outdoor learning space.

“I thought, ‘We have a nice outdoor learning center, wouldn’t it be amazing just to continue to add onto this and … create an outdoor classroom to reinforce our earth science TEKS for our students?'” Harris said.

Phase 1 of the outdoor learning center started 11 years ago when former Rann teacher Cindy Clayton was awarded a Decatur ISD Education Foundation grant. Working with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service in Decatur, Clayton installed a pond and native plants to create a butterfly garden.

The greenhouse and composting program will be phase two of the project.

Harris said the greenhouse should be large enough to accommodate an entire class. She envisions the facility being used by all grade levels to learn earth science.

“Kindergarten learns about plants and their parts. By fifth grade, they are still learning about earth science, but it is going to be about sustainability, decomposers, photosynthesis, energy transfers, weathering, even how plants in the past have created fossil fuels. … Every grade benefits,” she said.

The composting program will also be used by students at all grade levels, using waste from food scraps at the school. This will help increase students’ awareness about their food consumption and think about what happens to food once it is thrown away, Harris said. The soil created by the composting program can then be used to help grow plants in the greenhouse.

Once phase two is complete, Harris said the school will apply for another Decatur ISD Education Foundation grant to add a water reclamation system that will be used to water the plants in the greenhouse and raised garden beds.

While she doesn’t yet have a timeline for phase two, Harris said she hopes to have the greenhouse installed by the beginning of the next school year.