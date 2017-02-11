Raise the roof: City of Rhome takes out loan after draining building fund

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

With no money left in its building and maintenance fund, Rhome will take out a loan to replace the roof of City Hall.

The city council authorized Mayor Michelle Pittman to take out a $40,000 short-term loan for the roof replacement.

They also discussed the building remodel, which city engineer Eddie Aguilar estimated would cost $300,000.

“So even if we put a roof on this building, we can’t afford to put anything in this building,” council member Sam Eason said. “Is that what I’m hearing?

“We’re pretty much cut to the bone everywhere in the budget, and I don’t think terminating employees is an option.”

Pittman said no, firing city staff is not on the table.

“With that being said, we do need to put a roof on it because the mold will come back if we don’t,” Pittman said.

The council did not vote to accept a bid for the roof replacement, but the cheapest bid came back at $39,900 with a 20-year warranty.

Council members also:

approved a special use permit for a carport at 280 W. 1st St.

added two alternate positions to the planning and zoning commission.

discussed amending the city’s signage ordinance.

approved adding Steve Knight to the planning and zoning commission.

approved a plat for Diversified PureChem on U.S. 81/287.

Council member Leanne Mackowski left the meeting early because she was feeling ill, and with Tim Robinon and Ronnie Moore absent, Pittman called the meeting for lack of quorum.