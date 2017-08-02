NEWS HEADLINES

Quilt show planned in Bridgeport

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017
The Wise County Quilt Guild will hold a quilt show Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Street.

SHOW PREP – Carolyn Watkins and Sherry Denton work on items for the country store that will be open during the Wise County Quilt Guild show later this month. Submitted photo

It will be open noon until 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The theme for this year’s show is “Stitch in Time: A Gathering of Quilters.”

In addition to the many quilts on display, there be several vendors and hourly door prizes. The show will also include a silent auction, a bed turning and a bake sale. A highlight of the show will be the country store, featuring many handmade items.

Admission is free with the donation of two canned goods or a cash donation to benefit the Wise Area Relief Mission.

To enter a quilt in the show, email Debbie Repp at debrarepp@aol.com. For additional information about this year’s show, visit the Guild’s website at wisecountyquiltguild.blogspot.com.


