Quilt show planned in Bridgeport

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Wise County Quilt Guild

The Wise County Quilt Guild will hold a quilt show Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Street.

It will be open noon until 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The theme for this year’s show is “Stitch in Time: A Gathering of Quilters.”

In addition to the many quilts on display, there be several vendors and hourly door prizes. The show will also include a silent auction, a bed turning and a bake sale. A highlight of the show will be the country store, featuring many handmade items.

Admission is free with the donation of two canned goods or a cash donation to benefit the Wise Area Relief Mission.

To enter a quilt in the show, email Debbie Repp at debrarepp@aol.com. For additional information about this year’s show, visit the Guild’s website at wisecountyquiltguild.blogspot.com.