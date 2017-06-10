P&Z won’t recommend annexation of Fernihough property

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Planning & Zoning

After hearing the concerns from a property owner whose land has been identified for involuntary annexation by the city of Decatur, the city’s planning and zoning commission voted to not recommend annexing that particular piece of property.

The property – owned by Chris and Micah Fernihough at 2601 S. U.S. 81/287 – is one of 14 tracts of land that make up seven enclaves the city has identified for involuntary annexation. The P&Z recommended annexation for the other 13 tracts.

Final decisions on P&Z recommendations are made by the city council.

During a public hearing Tuesday, Chris Fernihough repeated some of the concerns he has shared during public hearings at Decatur City Council meetings in recent weeks regarding the annexation issue.

He said he had trouble getting his questions answered by the city, and some of the answers he received “are not in my favor,” he said.

His main concerns include the costs of bringing his business in line with city requirements, including possibly hooking on to water and sewer service, the installation of a fire suppression system, paving a back lot and the loss of a seasonal fireworks business located on the property.

A city ordinance prohibits the sale of fireworks in the city limits.

“I’m not trying to go against the city,” Fernihough said. “I have no problem paying y’all taxes, paying y’all property tax, paying y’all sales tax, it’s just all the restrictions that are going to be enforced on me once I’m pulled in, I believe that it could in fact bankrupt me and make it more difficult for myself to be able to continue on.”

Fernihough suggested the commission table action on making a recommendation to the city council on the annexation issue until he had time to meet with his attorney and the city’s attorney to possibly work out a development agreement that he said would be beneficial to both his business and the city.

At a workshop the day before attended by members of the city council, planning and zoning commission and city staff, the possibility of creating a development agreement that would allow fireworks sales to continue for a specified amount of time was discussed.

Mayor Martin Woodruff had suggested at the workshop allowing fireworks to be sold on the property until around January of 2019. While other council members who spoke seemed to agree to the 1 1/2 to 2 years time frame, council member Cary Bohn said he would like to extend the period out several years, possibly even 30 years.

At Tuesday’s P&Z meeting, after Fernihough had spoken in a public hearing, commissioners continued to ask him questions. After several minutes of discussion, P&Z Chair Davey Edwards called for a closed session with Patricia Adams with Messer, Rockefeller-Fort, who works with the city on land use issues.

The commission emerged 20 minutes later and Adams told the commission the council still had until June 26 to make a final decision on the issue.

With Commissioner Eddie Allen recused because he is employed by Fernihough, the commission voted 2-2 to approve annexation of the property. Edwards then cast the deciding “no” vote to break the tie.

The same 3-2 “against” vote was also cast for the proposed comprehensive plan land use designation as commercial and the proposed zoning as thoroughfare business (C-2).

The Decatur City Council will consider the Fernihough property along with the other 13 tracts with the first reading of an annexation ordinance at a meeting Monday at Decatur City Hall. The second reading of the ordinance will take place at the June 26 meeting, and they will take action at that meeting.

VOLUNTARY ANNEXATION

The commission also voted to recommend the voluntary annexation of 163 acres on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287, a request made by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC. The consortium is asking the city to annex that land and update the land use map to industrial and the zoning map to heavy industrial.

The commission approved updating the land use map to industrial, but it did not approve a recommendation to change the zoning to heavy industrial.

As with previous public hearings on the issue at Decatur City Council meetings, nearby property owners in the county spoke out against the property being zoned industrial. Their main concern, they said, was not knowing what kind of industrial business might locate on the property and the potential negative effects it would have on nearby property owners.

“I’m against it because I don’t know what the unknown is,” said Ernest Gunstream, who owns property on County Road 4010 next to the property under consideration for annexation.

Cathy Wells, whose property is near the property under consideration for annexation, said she would like the city to put in some type of buffer zone between the industrial and residential areas.

“I would like to see from the planning and zoning and the city council a more comprehensive buffer area,” she said. “Could we get something between us and the heavy industrial zone? It makes more sense to landowners and business owners and everybody.”

Adams said because the residential landowners were not in the city, the buffering requirements would not apply to his property. City Planning Director Dedra Ragland confirmed that the buffering rules apply to different zoning areas within the city.

That prompted Wells to ask about the process for the local landowners to possibly request their own voluntary annexation into the city. Ragland said that if the property annexed next to the proposed industrial area was residential, then a buffer area would be required.

The commission voted 3-2 to deny recommending a zoning change to heavy industrial.