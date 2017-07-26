Pursuit ends in 2 arrests

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017



A man and woman in a Dodge pickup led Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit on Farm Road 730 into Wise County Monday evening.

The pursuit ended with the male being sprayed with pepper spray after fleeing on foot in a field on Rhett Court near Airfield Road in Aurora. The woman was stopped by Rhome officers and then transferred into the custody of Tarrant County deputies.

Their identities were not available by press time. The man and woman are facing charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland said officers found 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The pursuit started after the truck failed to yield the right-of-way in front of a deputy and was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street. The deputy attempted a stop and the pickup failed to stop, starting the pursuit.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit on FM 730. It continued onto several county roads and Farm Road 718 before coming to an end shortly after 6 p.m.