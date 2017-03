By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Relay for Life

The Paint Wise County Purple 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, March 25, in downtown Decatur.

Registration is 7:15-7:50 a.m. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m.

Cancer survivors will paint the street purple at 10 a.m.

The event will also feature a vendor event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Relay For Life of Wise County.

Call Kathy Hughes at 940-255-2944.