Purchase approved to fix water emergency

Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Tags: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay City Council

Runaway Bay City Council approved Monday the purchase of a kit to fix the filter at the city’s water plant.

The city requested citizens conserve water and to not use any water outdoors until the broken filter is fixed. The plant is currently only producing filtered water at 50 percent capacity. Mayor John Boyd urged the council to approve the $21,060 purchase of parts from a company in Massachusetts so he could order the kit Tuesday.

“This is an emergency situation,” Boyd said. “We need to get it done; it’s not an option.”

Council members approved the funds for the purchase and shipping of the filter parts.

The council also met in closed session to discuss two open employee positions – city secretary and city administrator. After closed session, Boyd said interim secretary Kim Strange declined to work for Runaway Bay full time. The city will continue to take applications for secretary and city administrator and then narrow those applications down to a few people for the council to interview, Boyd said.

The council also: