Public hearing Monday for annexation plan

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

The Decatur City Council Monday will hold the first public hearing on the involuntary annexation of 14 tracts of land.

The 14 tracts make up what the city describes as seven “enclaves,” which are surrounded or nearly surrounded by land already in the city limits.

City officials have said the property owners of those tracts often enjoy access to city services without paying city taxes, and nearby property owners in the city limits must follow the planning and zoning ordinances whereas the property owners of the enclaves do not.

Because the annexation is involuntary rather than voluntary, the city council must have two public hearings.

The first public hearing is 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Decatur City Hall. A second public hearing will be held May 22.

In other business at the May 15 special meeting, the oaths of office will be administered to Susan Cocanougher, Margaret Doubrava and Randy Parker. All three were unopposed in the May 6 election.

The council will also be organized to determine appointments for mayor pro tem, deputy mayor pro tem, EDC representative and airport liaison.