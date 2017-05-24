Protest deadline is next week

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Wise County Appraisal District

The deadline to protest property values is Wednesday, May 31.

To file a protest with the Appraisal Review Board (ARB), mail the form included in the appraisal value notice to the Wise County Appraisal District or go online to isouthwest.com. Once at the website, select the drop box for Wise CAD, search your name and select the properties you would like to protest, then follow the instructions through to submission.

The appraisal district encourages property owners to bring proof of home value – a copy of a recent appraisal or proof of property damage, for example – before the ARB. Notice of the date and time of your hearing will be sent 15 days prior. File a protest as soon as possible to get on the list for a hearing.