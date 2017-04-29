Property values soar

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017



The taxable value of the average Wise County home jumped more than 10 percent this year, and according to the appraisal district, the housing market is to blame.

“This is probably the largest increase in an 18-month period since I’ve been here,” Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand told the Messenger Friday. For context, Hand has worked in appraisal since 1988.

Home owners received their appraisal notices this week, and many were shocked to see their property values jump. Tim Marty owns a double-wide near Oliver Creek, and he said in 13 years on that property he’s never seen anything like the $25,000 increase he received.

“Typically double-wides don’t increase, they decrease,” Marty said. “If the land had increased, I would understand it.”

To understand the rise in values, look to the sellers’ market that is real estate within the county. Robert Shaffer of Trinity Realty in Decatur said that he’s seen the market value of homes increase along with appraised value, and it’s still going up. In the last six months, Trinity Realty has helped sell 30 single-family homes in Decatur school district worth between $100,000 and $200,000. That’s a supply of five homes per month in an area where demand is vastly greater. Shaffer said he has more than 40 clients searching for a home within five miles of the Decatur square right now.

Developers are coming in to build new homes, but there’s a clamor to snatch up those houses, leaving few empty.

“I get calls all the time from people who want to rent, and it’s pretty slim pickings,” Shaffer said. “You want to buy a house, and there’s not a lot of options.”

“Homes are appreciating. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t have a file of people who are looking for property in Decatur.”

The same is true across the county. The migration boom from the Metroplex has caused homes, including mobile homes, to sell for more than asking price, driving values up, Hand said. It’s good news for those who plan to sell a home – Shaffer said market value is often around 20 percent more than appraisal value, and “if they assessed at market value, the county would have a surplus of tax money” – but bad news for those who plan to stay and continue to pay taxes on their appreciated property.

“It makes it difficult because they don’t want to sell,” Hand said. “It’s difficult to understand; difficult to swallow.”

The appraisal notice property owners received this week is not a tax assessment, and the tax estimate on the notice is simply that – an estimate. While values are determined by the appraisal district, tax rates are decided by taxing entities – the county, cities and school districts. Those entities could raise or lower their rates, and the tax estimate on the appraisal notice may change.

For example, the current county tax rate is 37.89 cents per $100 valuation. Someone with a property appraised at $100,000 would pay $378.90 in property taxes under that rate, assuming no exceptions. If their home value increased to $120,000, at the same tax rate they would pay $454.68. If their home value increased to $120,000, and the county raised its tax rate to 40 cents per $100 valuation, they would pay $480 in property taxes to the county. The same formula can be applied to school and city taxes.

Some taxing entities have a tax levy freeze for those over age 65, in which case their home values may increase, but their tax rate will remain frozen. Due to increased property values, it doesn’t mean seniors won’t pay more taxes, but they won’t pay as much as the rest of us.

Property owners who feel their values don’t reflect what their home and land is worth can protest their notice at the appraisal district, which some plan to do. While homeowners like Marty believe their appraisal, even if it increased, accurately reflects their property’s worth, others, like Mark Ary, who recently built a home outside of Decatur city limits, want their values to change.

Ary saw his property value jump $55,000 from last year – $50,000 on his 3,000-square-foot home and $5,000 on two acres of land. He said although he’s made some improvements and lives in an area experiencing home growth, he can’t fathom an increase of $55,000.

“My taxes are actually really high for two acres,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons to move out of the city – for it not to bury me in taxes.”

Property owners like Ary can file a protest with the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) by May 31 or within 30 days of receiving their notice in the mail. To file a protest, mail the form included in the appraisal value notice or go online to isouthwestdata.com to the drop box for Wise CAD. Search your name and select the properties you wish to protest, then follow the instructions through to submission.

Hand encourages property owners to file a protest as soon as possible to get a spot on the waiting list. When going before the ARB, he said it helps to bring evidence for your property’s value – a copy of a recent appraisal or proof of property damage.

Hand also asks citizens to keep in mind what they would ask for their property were they to sell before they jump to the conclusion the appraisal is too high.

“Look at your house,” he said. “Would you sell it for the price we have on it?”

While real property goes up across the county, early numbers indicate other values are down. According to Hand’s estimates, business personal saw a 15 percent decrease as oil and gas service companies moved or downsized, mineral values dropped 10 percent with no new production to offset the depletion of existing wells and industrial and utility values decreased 15 percent, again due to the oil and gas downturn. But other factors remained in place to ensure more people moved into Wise County and not out – gas prices are still low, allowing for an easier commute to the Metroplex, and interest rates haven’t risen dramatically. If those things change, there could be a leveling of home values, but there’s no way to tell for sure.

“When we saw [values jumping] in 2015, we thought and hoped things would level out,” Hand said. “Right now it’s not showing any sign of stopping.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. What could happen is supply could catch up to demand.”

Homeowners certainly hope the trend doesn’t continue.

“What does the future hold?” Ary asked. “Are we going to see this for several more years in a row? That’s unsustainable.”

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Randall Holmes: Yes, big time and sick of it! Up $80,000 in three years, haven’t done any improvements in nine years.

Marlene Session Torres: Yes… it goes up every year while the market value goes down! Ours increased almost $20,000 this year and we haven’t made any improvements. Ridiculous! I’m filing a protest online today.

Brian Fuller: Supply and demand. There aren’t enough new houses and apartments being built for all the new people moving into North Texas, so there’s more competition over existing houses on the market – thus a value increase to everyone.

Deborah Sellards: Ours went up $21,000 for the structure which is a 17-year-old manufactured home. Quite frankly I wouldn’t have an issue at all if it was the land value that went up, but it didn’t move at all.

Larry Wilson: Protest it, because next year they will raise the tax rate and really screw us.

Amanda Parrish: It makes getting a rental property hard for many. County allows owners to rent at full value of property. So the home itself may not seem like it’s worth $1,000 a month but the overall value with land is a factor. You’re paying someone’s house mortgage. To top it off, Wise County does not enforce inspection on rental properties like, say, Denton County does. Some places around here are ridiculously overpriced.

Tracy Stroud Lodes: Ours went up $30,000, no improvements, and if Alvord gets the school bond passed it will be worse. And I do not think it’s right that the appraisal district has both hands in our pockets, one hand appraising and the other collecting.

Judd Bonham: Yes, $18,000 increase on a house that didn’t make the asking price when we bought it two years ago. I used to be a residential appraiser so I would love to see the comps that support their valuation.

Barry Dawson Woods: Maybe they will use the extra cash to fix the poo plant in Decatur so we can drive through there and not feel the urge to puke…

Tamra Stephens: The Wise Appraisal office has offered classes at their office to understand how the system works and the laws on how they appraise if anyone is interested. It was just in the Update a week or so ago.

The Messenger received more than 300 comments on this status. This is a sample of responses. For more, see the Wise County Messenger Facebook page.