Property owner angry over annexation

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Chris Fernihough expressed frustration with Decatur city staff at Monday night’s council meeting as he spoke against the annexation of his property, 2601 S. U.S. 81/287.

His 4.28-acre tract is one of 14 the city has identified for involuntary annexation into the city and is the site of his businesses – Total Lawn Care, Wise Outdoor Power and a seasonal fireworks stand.

The 14 tracts make up what the city describes as five “enclaves,” which are surrounded or nearly surrounded by land already in the city limits.

This was the second of two required public hearings on the annexation. Fernihough expressed concern at the May 15 hearing about connecting to the city’s water and sewer systems, and he was worried about losing the fireworks stand, since the sale of fireworks is prohibited in the city.

Since the first hearing, Fernihough said he attempted to contact city employees, as recommended by Mayor Martin Woodruff, to get some of his questions answered, but he claims they were uncooperative.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t see that it was in their interest to answer the questions in a timely manner so I could address y’all with answers,” Fernihough said. “It was a bit difficult to even get them to talk to me at first, and they told me it wasn’t important to get that done before this Monday.”

City Planning Director Dedra Ragland told the Messenger Tuesday Fernihough’s “characterization was not correct.”

“Because we didn’t meet when he wanted us to meet, he felt like we weren’t being helpful,” she said.

Ragland explained she was out sick Monday through Thursday last week, but that her assistant, Shanna Smith, was prompt in replying to Fernihough and worked diligently toward answering his questions and keeping Ragland in the loop throughout the week.

The process included getting Fernihough’s questions in writing, as the city’s legal counsel advised, forwarding those questions to the Development Review Committee (DRC), which includes the public works director, city engineer, fire marshal, building official, police chief and Ragland. They were also forwarded to the city manager, city attorney and outside legal counsel.

Everyone answered the questions tied to their areas of responsibility and forwarded them to Ragland who sent them to legal counsel for review. Ragland said legal counsel suggested changes, and the DRC needed to go over those before they could get back with Fernihough. They met just prior to Monday night’s council meeting.

“The questions he posed weren’t something that you could answer in five days time,” she said. “We had to make sure what we were saying was appropriate.”

Since Fernihough didn’t get his questions answered prior to the meeting, he used the time during public forum to lay out his concerns. He wanted to know the cost per linear foot for city sewer and water and if he changed anything in the building, large or small, he wondered if he’d be required to bring the building up to city code.

He said a Metroplex company estimated it would cost $300,000 to install a fire suppression system in his building.

“Now on top of that my well won’t do it, so I’d have to figure in the cost of bringing water from y’all to me,” he said. “My concern is by being annexed and by being held to your responsibility and your codes, it’s basically tying a boat anchor to my ankle and asking me to swim.”

He also expressed concern that by annexing the property it would hurt his ability to sell the property in the future because a new owner would have to bring everything up to code. He said he still hasn’t been told if he can repair and continue using his water well and septic system or if he must install fire suppression in his storage units at the back of the property.

“If that’s the case, that’s another large bill,” he said. “With that being said, I hope everyone on the council understands what they’re asking y’all to vote on and all the ramifications, what it’s going to do to me, the property owner, and how it’s going to hurt me and my family.”

Chris’ wife, Micha, also spoke at Monday night’s meeting, recounting how she and Chris met, fell in love, married and started their own business.

“We’re proud to employ and offer long-term careers to over 20 people with positions ranging from entry-level to management,” she said. “The proposed involuntary annexation will adversely affect us on so many levels. We are not independently wealthy.”

She said it would cause “significant and unfair financial harm” and noted they funnel significant amounts of money back into the community through donations to various events and organizations.

“Here is what I’d like the city of Decatur to consider for our property, and I’d like it tied to the property, not the property owner,” she said, and then listed the following:

30 years of fireworks sales

an exemption or variance from city regulatory burdens, such as water, electrical, mechanical and fire suppression with performing repairs, making changes to existing structures, and any new or expanded construction.

She also requested none of the regulatory burdens be placed on tenants of the property.

“We are more than willing to work with the city to find a viable win-win,” she said. “We want to establish a healthy working relationship since we’re in line to inherit a significant portion of property on the square, and we know how important relationships will be keeping up with historical property.”

Also speaking in support of the Fernihoughs were Micha’s father, Michael Snell, and Eddie Allen, a member of the Decatur Planning and Zoning Commission who also works for the Fernihoughs.

The proposed annexation is now scheduled to go to the Planning and Zoning Commission June 6 for discussion and zoning of tracts. The annexation is scheduled to be complete June 26.

No one spoke in the public hearing in regard to the other 13 tracts. Mickey McMaster with McMaster New Holland spoke at the last public hearing, and Ragland said the DRC is also working with the McMasters to get more specific information about their concerns.

She reminded citizens that this week’s public hearing is not the last step.

“They were not making a decision yesterday,” she said. “There is still time, and we understand the urgency.”