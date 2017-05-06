Portion of I-35W closed this weekend

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017



Weather permitting, the southbound lanes of I-35W in north Fort Worth will be closed for construction Saturday and Sunday.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the lanes will be closed 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Basswood Boulevard and back to the main lanes at Western Center Boulevard.

As part of this closure, U.S. 81/287 southbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at Harmon Road and then proceed to I-35W southbound.

Drivers should expect delays. Alternate routes are encouraged.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures for I-35W, visit northtarrantexpress.com.