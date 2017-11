By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department

Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of credit card fraud.

The department put a video on its Facebook page Tuesday showing a white male at the counter of a convenience store. The male in the video may be involved in credit card fraud cases in both Bridgeport and Runaway Bay, according to Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford.

For tips, call Bridgeport Police Department, 940-683-3430.