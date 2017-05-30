Police seek help in credit card fraud case

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department

Bridgeport police continue to look for a suspect in a credit card fraud case, and the case could be connected to a similar one in Jacksboro.

Two weeks ago the Bridgeport Police Department published on its Facebook page a surveillance video showing a white male at the counter of a convenience store in the city on Nov. 7. The man is a suspect in credit card fraud cases in Bridgeport and Runaway Bay.

Last week the Jacksboro Police Department posted information about a person who used a victim’s credit card at a bank ATM in the 1200 block of North Main Street in Jacksboro at 10:29 p.m. Nov. 13. The post included photos of the suspect in what appears to be a white, flatbed truck.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said investigators believe the Jacksboro suspect is the same person wanted in connection with the Wise County credit card fraud cases.

“He’s evidently stolen some credit card information, but the (victims) still have the credit cards in their possession,” Stanford said. “We don’t know if he got the information off skimmers or the internet, but he’s been terrorizing a lot of people. He’s made several thousand dollars worth of charges.”

Anyone with information about the Jacksboro case should call the Jacksboro Police Department at 940-567-2666 and reference 17-00304.

Anyone with information about the cases in Wise County should call the Bridgeport Police Department at 940-683-3430.