Police investigate shooting

Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Decatur Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting out a window of a car and a bedroom window in Decatur during the overnight hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said his department was contacted around 6:30 Thursday morning by a resident who lives in the 800 block of Business U.S. 81/287 near the Whistle Stop Cafe. The resident said someone had shot out his car window, and he also discovered that a bullet had gone through the window of the bedroom where his 2- and 4-year-old daughters had been sleeping. Hoskins said the bullet had hit the headboard of the bed.

No one was injured.

Five shell casings were found at the scene, the chief said.

“It looks like someone stopped and intentionally shot at the residence,” Hoskins said.

The resident told police he thought he heard someone knock on the door during the night, but when he didn’t find anyone there, he went back to bed.

On Wednesday night around 11:55, Hoskins said the police department received a report of shots fired around the Quail Run Apartments in the 1900 block of South College Ave., about a mile away. Officers responded to that location but were not able to locate anything, Hoskins said.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the case, but follow-up investigations are ongoing, the chief said.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 940-393-0300.