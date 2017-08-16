Player reaches world finals

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Colter Edwards of Decatur helped his City FC 2009 squad reach the finals of the World Futsal Championships earlier this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World in Orlando.

City FC fell to CR Flamengo in the finals 5-2.

Edwards had a strong tournament for City FC in the indoor version of soccer played on a smaller field with five players per team.

In group play, Edwards scored a pair of goals and handed out three assists in a 15-2 win over Orange Soccer Academy. Edwards scored once and garnered three helpers in the 6-2 victory over the Rhinos. He put in two goals with two assists in the 16-1 win over SSA Futsal.

Edwards found the goal twice in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Crushers.

He put the ball in the net three times with three assists in a victory over CR Flamengo to close group play and reach the championship for a rematch.