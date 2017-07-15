Plans canceled for Pilot gas station

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur EDC

The Pilot Travel Center planned for the northwest corner of the U.S. 380 and U.S. 81/287 intersection in Decatur will not be built.

Thom Lambert, executive director of the Decatur Economic Development Corp., said company officials recently canceled the project just prior to pre-bid meetings with contractors.

“The company reassessed and decided they needed to spend their capital improvement money in remodeling existing stations,” he said.

The project had already been scaled back from a truck stop with overnight parking to a smaller gas station, focused on local traffic. It was originally scheduled to open late this summer.

Lambert said the EDC did not lose a significant amount of money on the project.

“Maybe a couple hundred dollars,” he said.

The EDC board of directors meets 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the EDC office, 203 W. Walnut St., Suite 102.

They will take action on the Decatur Heat and Air performance agreement and will discuss the budget for fiscal year 2017-18. The meeting is open to the public.