Planning committee proposes $399 million bond project

Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest ISD’s long-range planning committee laid out the proposed plan for a $399 million bond project Monday.

The committee, which met eight times from October 2016 to this January, told school board members that based on projected student growth and necessary facility repairs and updates, they would urge calling a bond election for this May.

Among the recommended projects to be included in the bond are the construction of three new elementary schools, renovating Haslet Elementary to serve as an administration annex, expanding three elementary schools to enroll up to 850 students, expanding Medlin and Tidwell Middle Schools for 1,200 students, expanding Byron Nelson and Eaton High Schools for 3,200 students and creating funding for land acquisitions for future campuses.

Of the $399 million in the proposed bond, 66 percent, or roughly $264 million, would be spent on student population growth issues – building and expanding campuses and purchasing land – according to Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren.

Also included in the bond plan are $32 million for repairing existing facilities, $14 million for increased security measures on all campuses, $37 million for technology infrastructure improvements and $51 million for advancing student programs. Improvements proposed for Northwest High School under that $51 million include technology infrastructure upgrades in labs, agriculture program expansion, an outdoor field house, a skills lab for certification in health science and a renovation of the performing arts center. The district also plans to build an aquatic center to serve all schools.

Jon Graswich, associate superintendent for business and operations, proposed raising the debt service tax to 45 cents if the bond passed, which would bring the total tax rate for Northwest ISD to $1.49 per $100 valuation. The current debt service tax rate is 41.25 cents.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Rob Thornell told the board that although it might seem worrying to increase school sizes, as long as staff to student ratios allow for smaller classroom sizes he believes the expansions would not have an adverse effect on student learning.

The board will vote on whether to call for a bond election at the district’s Monday, Feb. 13, meeting.

Trustees also: