Pipe burst ruins Bridgeport gym

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The freezing temperatures Saturday morning caused a pipe to burst at Bridgeport High School, flooding the main gym and ruining the floor.

The damage will force the school’s basketball teams out of the gymnasium for the remainder of the season. The Bridgeport girls planned to play Gainesville Tuesday in the back gym – the school’s previous competition gym. Friday’s games have been moved to Sanger, and the Jan. 17 contests are now slated for Decatur.

“That gives us two weeks to get the old gym prepared for varsity games,” said Bridgeport Athletic Director Danny Henson.

With the outside air temperature reaching 10 degrees, a pipe for the heating and cooling system burst near the girls lockerroom. The break sent gallons of water rushing down the sloped floor and into the gym.

Bridgeport ISD Superintendent Eddie Bland said the line break occurred some time between 12:30 and 3 p.m.

“When they came in at 3 [p.m.] there was a half inch of water, and it was moving,” Bland said.

“These floors are so sensitive. If we’d caught it an hour or two earlier and got the water off, we may have been able to save it. But once the water set in underneath, there was nothing we could do.”

The water soaked through to the padding underneath the wood floor. Henson said the padding acted like a sponge soaking up the water. By Monday, the floor started buckling in spots.

“It’s only going to get worse,” Henson said.

Bland met with insurance adjusters Monday to survey the damage.

The school planned to start tearing out the floor this week. Bland said it would be a minimum of six weeks before construction of a new floor could be completed, pointing to spring break as a possible target date.

“Once we get this torn out, it’ll depend on how wet the concrete is under it,” Bland said.

The floor must also be ordered and then has to sit in the building for up to 30 days to acclimate before it can be assembled.

The gym opened in the fall of 2011. The 1,500-seat facility was part of a $15 million bond package approved by voters in November 2009 for construction projects.

The district will be making renovations to the old gym on campus to get it ready for varsity games, including getting the main stands ready and moving side goals.