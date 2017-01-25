Picturing the past: Book offers visual history of Decatur Baptist College

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Decatur

In the early- to mid-20th century, students attending Decatur Baptist College roamed the school’s campus and the town surrounding it, leaving their footprints on the growing community. Glimpses into their athletic and academic victories, exploits, adventures, trials and daily life as students at the world’s oldest junior college have been forever preserved in the college’s yearbooks since the institution closed its doors, moving to Dallas as Dallas Baptist University in 1965.

“I started just categorizing and archiving them,” said Sue Tackel a volunteer at the Wise County Heritage Museum, which occupies the school’s former administration building. “I didn’t actually know the history here, but scanning the yearbooks gave me an idea.”

Tackel, working with other volunteers and museum employees, collated the yearbooks into a single collection of photos and information, complete with the names of all students who were listed in the books and related articles in local newspapers. The resulting product offers a mostly-visual insight into life as a student at Decatur Baptist College.

“There’s so much history in them and so many good, old pictures that I thought, well, this’ll be neat,” Tackel said. “There were 5,500 pages from about 50 books and 24,000 names to include.”

Multiple photos in the book depict Decatur’s downtown area, including the square, and Tackel said advertisements from the yearbooks also offer interesting perspectives into Decatur’s business culture at the time.

“The advertising is more interesting to people sometimes than anything because you can go back there and see a picture of an old store that used to be here and say, ‘hey, I know that building now,'” she said.

Several of the college’s dormitories and other buildings are also featured, however, many have since burned down. At least one of the fires is pictured.

“This is what was really confusing on this history,” Tackel said. “Because we didn’t realize there were two dormitories that burned. We were getting them confused into one. Those things, when they went up in smoke, they went up fast.”

Gone also is the college’s dairy barn, where students could keep the livestock they traded for their tuition.

Wise County Historical Society Chairman Kerry Clower said students also had the option of milking cows to have a portion of their educational costs waived.

“Some kids couldn’t afford to pay tuition, so their parents would give a cow,” Clower said. “We’ve heard stories told about how the students ate really well.”

In addition to missing buildings, Tackel said she also had to contend with the state of many of the original photographs in the yearbooks.

“The scanner was supposed to de-screen the pictures,” she said. “The pictures looked good on the computer, but when I printed them they looked kind of waffled.

“But we knew we needed those. There are several written histories of the college, but having the pictures really puts you into the past here.”

The book was finished in November 2016 and returned from the publisher earlier this year. Copies are available at the museum’s gift shop, and scans of the original yearbooks are available online at wisecotx.com.