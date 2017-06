By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017



The Pi Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi installed officers and named its Woman of the Year at a May 9 luncheon at The Club in Runaway Bay.

President Jean Early held a short business meeting, and Kathy Stinnett welcomed and introduced guests Charlotte Morton and Crystal Mason.

Bettye Parker presented the Woman of the Year, Evelyn Lewis, with a special pin and flowers.

Officers for 2017-2018 are Parker, president; Martha Beaman, vice president; Lewis, secretary; and Ann Jameson, treasurer.