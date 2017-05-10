Pi Kappa celebrates Founder’s Day

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017



The Pi Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated Founder’s Day April 28 at the home of Bettye Parker.

The Founder’s Pledge was recited by all, and the letter from International announcing the theme for 2017-2018 was read by Martha Beaman.

A covered dish luncheon was enjoyed, followed by a Preceptor Degree Ritual for Sandy Burrough and the Laureate Degree Ritual for Beaman.

Officers were chosen for 2017-2018, and they include President Bettye Parker, Vice President Martha Beaman, Recording Secretary Evelyn Lewis and Treasurer Ann Jameson.