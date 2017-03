By | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Bowie

Freda Damron and Lester Boucher of Bowie announce the birth of a daughter, Phoenix Mamie Boucher, on March 1, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.

She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Phoenix has one brother, Xander Reed Boucher, 1 .

Grandparents include Fred Damron of Jacksboro, and Christine and Tim Boucher of Bowie.

Great-grandparents are Daniel and Linda Reed of Corsicana, and Gladys Cahill of Alvord.

Great-great-grandmother is Mamie Reed of Rising Star.