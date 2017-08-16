Pets ready to be adopted

NEWS HEADLINES

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017
PICK ME, PICK ME – These two dogs are siblings, brought into the Wise County Animal Shelter as strays. As of press time Tuesday, they were still at the shelter and available for adoption. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

The Wise County Animal Shelter is participating in Clear the Shelters Saturday, Aug. 19.

The nationwide pet adoption drive is 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the shelter, 119 Private Road 4195, just south of the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.

Families who adopt a dog or cat will receive more than $200 in free veterinary services.

The free services include microchip, fecal test, vaccination package, heart worm and lyme combo test, plus a single dose of Heartgard and Nexgard Flea and Tick (for dogs only).

Adoption fees will be waived, too, thanks to the generosity of Shelter Buddies, a local volunteer group, and private donations.

All adopted animals are required to be spayed or neutered.

A shelter representative said 37 dogs were available for adoption Tuesday afternoon, but that number will likely fluctuate between today and Saturday.

For information, call 940-627-7577.


