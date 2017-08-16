Pets ready to be adopted

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

The Wise County Animal Shelter is participating in Clear the Shelters Saturday, Aug. 19.

The nationwide pet adoption drive is 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the shelter, 119 Private Road 4195, just south of the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.

Families who adopt a dog or cat will receive more than $200 in free veterinary services.

The free services include microchip, fecal test, vaccination package, heart worm and lyme combo test, plus a single dose of Heartgard and Nexgard Flea and Tick (for dogs only).

Adoption fees will be waived, too, thanks to the generosity of Shelter Buddies, a local volunteer group, and private donations.

All adopted animals are required to be spayed or neutered.

A shelter representative said 37 dogs were available for adoption Tuesday afternoon, but that number will likely fluctuate between today and Saturday.

For information, call 940-627-7577.