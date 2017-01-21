Permit fees set for destroyed condos

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Runaway Bay City Council members voted Friday on finish-out permit fees for condominiums destroyed by the May 2015 tornado.

Originally the city planned to charge $100 permit fees, but some council members were against that price and unsure whether they should charge any fee.

“We’ve charged those people for a disaster, and they couldn’t help it,” councilman Dan Ticer said.

City secretary Oneta Berghoefer mentioned that there are inspections completed for the city by Veritas Building Consultants, and Runaway Bay must pay Veritas for the inspections.

“It seemed the fairest way to charge the $100, so they at least pay for the inspection,” Berghoefer said.

Mayor John Boyd said in the future the city could change its permit process, likely eliminating partial permits, to avoid any more confusion about who owes what in fees.

“There’s a lot of ifs, ands and buts when you don’t pay your permits up front,” Boyd said.

Councilman Jerry St. John asked why citizens couldn’t just be charged the amount of the Veritas fees, which are $77. Councilman Berry White said he’d rather not charge permit fees for emergency situations in the future. Council members voted unanimously to charge $77 for the finish-out permit fees.

The council also: