Pedestrian struck, killed

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Paradise, wreck

A teenager died after he was struck by a car on Texas 114 northwest of Paradise Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shawn Younger said the car that struck Devin Geninatti, 17, of Bridgeport, was driven by Josh Hartsell, 30, also of Bridgeport. Hartsell was traveling westbound from Paradise when he noticed a vehicle with no lights parked on the side of Texas 114.

Younger said according to witnesses interviewed at the scene, Geninatti, who was standing in front of the parked vehicle, appeared to have jumped out in front of Hartsell’s car.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website, Geninatti was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His time of death is listed shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Geninatti was a student at Bridgeport High School, where he ran cross country and track. He ran in the 4A Region II cross country race in November 2016, placing 50th out of 176 runners with a time of 18:01.

Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam 68 and Paradise Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Funeral for Geninatti is 3 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.