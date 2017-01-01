Peavey to lead Bridgeport ISD

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 14



Bridgeport School Board officially hired the district’s new superintendent Monday.

Brandon Peavey, the superintendent of Hardin ISD near Beaumont, was selected from a field of 43 candidates, six of whom the board interviewed. The board voted unanimously to hire Peavey.

Peavey also served as superintendent of Maude ISD and has worked as a coach, administrator and classroom teacher during his 19 years of education experience.

According to information provided by the school district, Peavey e

arned his undergraduate degree at Louisiana State University, a master’s in educational leadership at Midwestern State University and his superintendent’s certification at Angelo State University.

Peavey will soon take the reins from the district’s interim superintendent, Dr. Skip Casey, who announced at Monday’s meeting that he intends to leave Thursday.

The district’s former superintendent, Dr. Eddie Bland, resigned in March to become superintendent at Snyder ISD.

The board also:

* approved a local policy update to end the practice of paying employees per diem if they work more than 226 days per year.