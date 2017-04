By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Tickets for the 14th annual J.W. Hart PBR Challenge are now on sale, available online or via phone.

The nation’s top bull riders will converge on the Wise County Fairgrounds arena in Decatur at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3. To reserve a seat for the event, purchase tickets by visiting wcchallenger.org or calling 800-514-3849.

The PBR Challenge raises money for local charities, including 1,000 Miles Till Home, an organization that provides housing for veterans and their families.