Payne says he’ll work for all Texans as governor

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Election

Democratic governor candidate Jeffrey Payne said he’s been upset with what he’s seen as failures in state government in a number of areas: immigration, health care and education, to name a few.

But it was last summer’s special legislative session that made him decide to enter the race.

“We’re talking about a bathroom bill and trees,” he said. “Meanwhile, all those other problems weren’t being dealt with.”

Payne sat down with the Wise County Messenger before he spoke at Monday’s meeting of the Wise County Democrats in Decatur, one of several stops the Dallas resident has made in rural areas around the state since he announced his candidacy in the summer.

Payne acknowledged Democrats haven’t had much success in the state in the past two decades, but he said in visiting with people around the state, he’s gotten a sense that people are motivated for change.

“When you have a governor (Greg Abbott) who is not concentrating on what is best for all Texans, but for a select group or his donors, people are upset about it and they are motivated. That’s what we’re picking up on – people are really motivated, and that’s what we’re excited about,” he said.

His path to victory, he said, is not to be politically divisive but rather appeal to what he called “human ideals” such as access to health care and world class education.

“No matter what party you belong to, a world class education is what people want,” he said. “Access to health care is what people really want. It’s not a Republican or Democratic ideal. And that’s what we are trying to get across to people – that I want to advocate for Texan ideals.”

Later, during his speech at the Democratic meeting, Payne went into more specifics of what he’d like to see changed in those two areas.

On education funding, he advocated closing business property tax loopholes. He also said he’d look at fixing the state’s standardized testing system, the STAAR test, which he says places teachers’ jobs at risk and makes kids physically ill because so much emphasis is placed on that one test.

“We need to take teaching out of the hands of the legislature and let teachers start teaching,” Payne said, drawing applause from the crowd of about 50 people.

On health care, Payne said he firmly believes it is a right, not a privilege for those who can afford it. He said he’d start by reversing the state’s decision not to expand Medicaid.

“One of the first phone calls I’ll make will be to the federal government to say, ‘Will you please send us our Medicaid expansion money?’ 1.8 million Texans were left without access to health care because they grandstanded because it was that bad old Obama’s idea, and that’s all that was,” he said.

Expanding health care for women is another key issue. He said when the state defunded Planned Parenthood, they created Women Health Centers, which are sparsely located, meaning many low-income women lost access to reproductive health care, as well as mammograms and cancer screenings.

“I’m sorry, Abbott can’t say he cares about women when every single legislative session, they restrict women’s access,” he said. “You can’t say you’re pro-woman when all you’re trying to do at the end of the day is kill them. The maternal mortality rate is higher than in any other state and in any other developed country in the world because they are not getting the care they need.

“What I will advocate for is we take the Women’s Health Center money and we put it right back into Planned Parenthood because they know what they are doing. They have the infrastructure. They have the ability to provide what they have always provided to women, and that is proper access to health care.”

Payne said he also wanted to see veterans have greater access to health care.

“We need to work with the federal government to allow veterans to get health care in places closer to them so that they have access where they live rather than having to drive 100 miles down the road,” he said.

He touched on several other issues including:

The proposed border wall: “A 50-foot wall won’t fix anything.”

Sanctuary cities: “We need to allow local governments to decide what is best for their people, and we want police to have good relationships with their population.”

Legalization of marijuana: “Yes, and we need to tax the living ‘you-know-what’ out of it, and we need to fund education with it.”

Road funding: “If we raised (the gas tax) 10 cents per gallon, an average family with two cars would spend around $230 a year more, but the toll roads would stop because we could finally afford to build the roads and repair the roads properly. … Toll roads are killing us. I call them roads for the rich.”

Gerrymandering: “We need to look at states like Pennsylvania that handed (redistricting) over to an outside company with the resources to actually determine how districts are drawn so they make sense.”

Payne owns five businesses, but he has never held elected office. He said he will provide voters a different choice from career politicians.

“I believe there are more people who are saying we need someone new that has fresh ideas, someone who will look at it from a different angle than the career politicians have been looking at it, because the career politician way hasn’t worked,” he said. “As far as the Democratic party, it hasn’t worked for 24 years, so everyone is taking a fresh look at this. Maybe we need someone who isn’t in the system per say, and that is coming to the populace and saying there is a better way.”