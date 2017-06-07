Passing the torch: VFD holds ceremony to celebrate new engine

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Two hundred hands collectively pushed and, with a little input from its driver, Boyd Volunteer Fire Department’s new engine rolled backward into its new home at the Boyd Fire Station.

The department held a wash down/push in ceremony Sunday to celebrate the purchase of the new truck.

“It’s this big, heavy truck, so somebody’s driving and backing it up, but everyone puts a hand on it and pushes it in,” Chief Chris Caster said. “It just gets the community involved, because the way I feel about it is, that’s their truck. They pay for it, we’re just getting to use it. It’s their apparatus so anything we can do to get the public in here to see what we do and educate them on how we do things and get them involved is a win-win for us.”

In the ceremony, firefighters sprayed down the new truck using the old engine’s hose before filling its tank with five gallons from the older vehicle. Community members and firefighters joined together to dry off the truck with provided towels.

“It’s kind of a passing of the torch from the old apparatus to the new apparatus,” Caster said. “It’s a tradition with some of the bigger departments up north. I’m big on tradition.”

Sunday’s big turnout – about 200 by Caster’s estimation – was an incredible show of support for the department, he said. As chief, he’s watched the group of volunteer firefighters work hard to improve the department while handling a swelling volume of emergency calls in an area that’s been labeled as one of the county’s fastest growing.

“Since 2013, our call volume has increased over 100 calls per year,” Caster said. “Last year we went over 1,000 calls per year for the first time. This year we’re on pace to go over 1,200.

“Seeing 200 people come out Sunday kind of validated the work we’ve been doing over the past years and made us feel pretty special.”

The new engine is a key component in managing those calls, he said. Despite sharing a name, the new truck is outfitted differently than the outgoing engine.

The older truck’s cab was intended for commercial use, meaning firefighters had to modify it to fit additional seats and room for radios. The cramped fit also meant they couldn’t stand up properly when exiting the vehicle.

“When you’re trying to put four to five big people in this, plus all our gear, and trying to get a pack on there’s not much room,” Caster said. “This is what [the new truck] is made for. This is a custom cab built just for what we do.”

Caster said the new truck’s pump pushes out 1,750 gallons per minute, opposed to the old truck’s 1,250 gallon per minute pump. The new truck has a compressed air foam system, which makes the water more effective by adhering to the object on fire and suppressing the blaze. Gear and tool storage is also improved on the new truck. Those upgraded features will translate into a better ISO rating and lower insurance rates for area residents in the longterm, he added.

“We built it not just for today, but we had the future in mind as we grow,” he said.