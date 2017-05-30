Partin to leave elected post; Board president battles cancer

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

For the past 13 years, Ernest Partin has been a constant voice on the Boyd ISD School Board, fighting for the education of the district’s students.

The current board president is leaving his post to focus on a battle against cancer. Partin announced his intentions to resign as a trustee this week during a board training session. Trustees will act on the resignation Monday.

“It’s one of the toughest things by far that I’ve done,” Partin said. “I graduated from Boyd. All three of my kids graduated from there, and I have a grandchild in school now. I’ve been on the board 13-and-a-half years and wanted to make 15, which I think would have been the longest for anyone in Boyd to serve.

“It’s never been something I took lightly. I always wanted to do right for the community and always wanted better for the kids.”

Partin, 47, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and will soon begin treatment. A deacon at the First Baptist Church of Boyd, he holds steadfastly to his faith as he begins the fight.

“I know God’s in charge. My faith is strong, and I won’t lose,” Partin said. “I can bear the burden of cancer and take the chemo and at the end I can say ‘God has healed me.’

“I hope someone gets to know him because they get to see Him heal me.”

Along with serving on the board, Partin owns a drywall business that has worked with several charities over the years, including A Wish With Wings.

“Our business has been an outreach,” Partin said. “One thing that worries me is that during this I may lose a step and won’t be able to help as many people as I need.”

Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West praised Partin’s passion for the community and schools.

“There’s no one that loves this place more than he does. There’s no one more passionate about helping our students,” West said.

With Partin stepping off the board, trustees will reorganize at Monday’s meeting and discuss filling the opening. Partin’s term ends in May 2019.

Trustees can appoint someone to fill the seat until a person is elected to the unexpired term in May.

Partin, who completed the Texas Association of School Board’s master trustee training in 2016, said the district is in good hands with the current board.

He added that he decided to resign so his fellow trustees could keep the focus on students.

“Who knows what tomorrow brings. I didn’t want to sit there with chemo in me, and the focus not be on the kids,” he said.