Partin makes emotional exit; Childress named new president

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

Ernest Partin made an emotional exit from the Boyd ISD School Board Monday night.

The longtime school board president read his resignation letter to his fellow trustees and thanked each for their support and work. Partin, 47, resigned as he begins treatment in his battle against colon cancer.

“It’s been an honor serving this district for 13 years,” Partin said. “I can’t tell you how saddened I am by this.”

Partin announced his intentions to resign the previous week. He was honored by the district and presented a game ball prior to Friday’s game with Paradise by longtime Boyd coach J.G. Cartwright. Partin also spoke to the football team.

“What happened Friday night is indescribable,” Partin said. “Words can’t describe how I feel about this community right now. I am truly blessed to be here.”

Trustees reluctantly accepted Partin’s resignation.

“I don’t like seeing you go, but I know you have to,” said Jason Hammon, vice president of the board. “You’ve been a good board member and someone that I’ve looked up to.

“We’ve been through a lot. I know the hard work you’ve put in, and I’m proud to call you a friend and board member,” he said. “I can’t wait ’til the day you tell us you are healthy. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. This isn’t goodbye. It’s goodbye one Monday per month.”

Bill Childress was appointed by trustees to assume the role of president on the board with Hammon staying vice president and Trae Luttrell moving to secretary.

“[Partin] has been doing this a long time. Now, I’ll have to grab the rope and keep pulling,” said Childress, who has been on the board for six years.

“This means a lot that the guys think enough of me to put me in that position. We need to work to keep the district headed in the right direction.”

Hammon expressed confidence in Childress’ ability to lead the board.

“He’ll be a great president. He pays close attention to everything that is going on,” Hammon said.

Trustees tabled action on filling Partin’s unexpired term by appointment or calling a special election. Partin’s Place 7 term ends in May 2019.

Boyd Superintendent Ted West explained the board’s options. They can appoint someone to serve until an election in May for the unexpired term; leave the spot open until May; or call a special election to fill the remainder of the term.