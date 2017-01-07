Parson pleads guilty to assaulting officer

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Crime

An Alvord man has received probation after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer and escaping from custody in October.

Phillip Cameron Parson, 21, was indicted on Dec. 15 by a Wise County grand jury on one count of escape causing bodily injury and one count of assaulting a public servant.

A week later, Parson pleaded guilty to the charges and was placed on eight years deferred adjudication in addition to a $1,000 fine. He was also ordered to pay $299 in court costs.

According to the terms of his probation, Parson must also serve 240 hours of community service, complete anger management classes within 60 days and abstain from drugs in addition to the other standard terms.

The incident that led to Parson’s arrest happened on Oct. 15 when a Wise County deputy was sent to investigate a stolen vehicle out of Montague County that was possibly located at a home in the 100 block of Private Road 1752 south of Alvord.

The deputy found Parson and located drugs on him. Parson was arrested, and he asked if he could go inside to get his phone to call a family member who would come get him out of jail. The two went inside, and the officer noticed a handgun and shotgun.

After the call, the two went back outside. Parson was able to free one hand from the handcuffs and hit the deputy in his head before running back into the house.

Because of the presence of weapons in the house, several deputies responded to try to get Parson to come out of the house. After a couple of hours, Parson came outside on his own and gave himself up.

Parson was arrested for escape causes bodily injury, assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, 28-200 grams.

In addition to the deferred adjudication on the felony charges, he also pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor drug possession charge and received 18 months probation.

The day after Parson’s arrest, investigators from Montague County located the stolen pickup in brush behind Parson’s house. Parson is now in the Montague County jail facing a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.