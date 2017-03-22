Parr booked into jail; Constable faces 3rd degree felony, multiple state jail felonies

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Doug Parr

Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Wise County Jail after being indicted last week on multiple felony charges.

He posted a total bond of $29,000 and was released.

Parr is facing the following indictments: theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, third-degree felony, ($10,000 bond); abuse of official capacity greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, state jail felony, ($5,000 bond); and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, state jail felonies, ($2,000 bond for each count).

All of the charges relate to Parr’s use of a county gas card and county vehicle between April 17, 2013, and June 28, 2016.

According to the indictments, the theft and abuse of official capacity charges stem from Parr using fuel purchased with his county gas card for “non-governmental purposes.” The punishment range for the theft charge is two to 10 years in the state penitentiary and a fine up to $10,000. The punishment range for abuse of official capacity is six months to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

Each count of tampering with government record defraud/harm carries potential jail time of six months to two years and a fine up to $10,000. The indictments state Parr tampered with government records by knowingly making false entries in the fuel mileage log for his county vehicle by regularly entering his mileage as “1,” including twice in 2014, three times in 2015 and twice in 2016.

Parr has been Precinct 3 constable since 2008. He was re-elected in November 2016 to a third term.

A story including details leading to the indictments ran in the March 18 edition of the Messenger.