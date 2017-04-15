Paradise ISD superintendent to resign

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise School Board

Paradise Superintendent Mac Edwards has been named the lone finalist at Llano ISD, starting another local school district superintendent search.

Llano named Edwards as their lone finalist in March, but he won’t officially resign from Paradise until June 30.

“Paradise has been extremely good to me and my family,” Edwards said. “We’ll always have a soft spot in our hearts for Paradise.

“They’ve been nothing but supportive of me.”

Edwards, who’s worked at Paradise for nine years, first as a principal and then as superintendent, said his decision to move is about family. Llano is his wife’s hometown.

“We couldn’t pass it up,” he said. “We didn’t know if we would ever be there again.”

Edwards is set to start his new job July 1, and Paradise ISD plans to quickly name an interim superintendent to fulfill day-to-day duties. Trustees will discuss naming an interim superintendent at their Thursday, April 20, meeting. Board President Homer Mundy said it’s likely that CFO Robert Criswell will take over in the interim, but it’s ultimately up to the board to decide who fills the spot.

Two other Wise County superintendents decided to step down recently – Decatur’s Rod Townsend, who retired, and Bridgeport’s Eddie Bland, who was named superintendent of Snyder ISD.