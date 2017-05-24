Paradise ISD raises lunch prices

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise School Board

Lunch prices will increase at Paradise schools next year for all students.

In 2016, the Food and Nutrition Service mandated districts that charged less than $2.86 on average per lunch are required to adjust the weighted average lunch price. Paradise Elementary’s price will increase 15 cents, the intermediate and junior high will charge 10 cents more and the high school lunch prices will increase 5 cents.

That will bring the prices up to $2.60 at the elementary school, $2.80 at the intermediate and junior high and $3.20 at the high school. Adult meal prices for staff and visitors will also go up to $4. Paradise School Board approved the new prices Monday.

If the district chose not to increase prices, it would have been required to transfer $3,921 in non-federal funds to the school’s nutrition fund.

The board also: