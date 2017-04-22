Paradise ISD names interim superintendent

Preparing for Paradise Superintendent Mac Edwards’ exit at the end of June, school board members selected an interim Thursday.
Robert Criswell, the district chief financial officer, will take over as interim superintendent July 1. The board also granted Criswell the authority to offer probationary contracts to new employees.
Edwards was named lone finalist for Llano ISD superintendent in March. His last day at Paradise is June 30.
Trustees also:
- approved the consideration of a minimum 3 percent raise for all employees.
- approved an interlocal agreement with Texas Educational Employers Benefit Cooperative.
- approved reasonable assurance of employment for para-professional and auxiliary personnel.
- adopted changes in local policy related to catastrophic leave requirements and jury duty leave.
- amended the 2017-2018 school calendar to give teachers and students two full weeks of winter break and to move staff development to Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 22.
- approved the district’s IMA certification.
- approved the textbook adoption list for 2017-2018.