Paradise ISD names interim superintendent

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise School Board

Preparing for Paradise Superintendent Mac Edwards’ exit at the end of June, school board members selected an interim Thursday.

Robert Criswell, the district chief financial officer, will take over as interim superintendent July 1. The board also granted Criswell the authority to offer probationary contracts to new employees.

Edwards was named lone finalist for Llano ISD superintendent in March. His last day at Paradise is June 30.

Trustees also: