Paradise EDC seeks board member

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise EDC

There’s a vacancy on the Paradise Economic Development Corp. board, and anyone who lives in Wise County can apply for the seat.

The board meets 6 p.m. Monday, March 27 at City Hall, 218 Main St., and that meeting is open to interested applicants.

If you’d like to apply, email EDC President Bob Gayan at paradise.texasedc@gmail.com.

“They don’t have to live in the city, but they do have to want to help the city,” secretary Dona Barnett said of applicants. “Just have an interest in helping Paradise grow and helping the people of the city.”

The board meets once a month on the fourth Monday and occasionally meets with businesses. The board asks that applicants live in Wise County and be involved with the city of Paradise, either through work or community service.