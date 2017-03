Panthers take second in academic meet

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise UIL, UIL

Paradise High School’s UIL academic team placed second at the District 8-3A meet this week at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

The Panthers collected 317 points, finishing behind Holliday with 619.66. Boyd High School also competed, finishing sixth with 66 points.

Paradise won team titles in mathematics and journalism, with Faith Blankenship winning editorial and feature writing and Trace Thigpen snagging first in headline writing.

The top three individuals in each contest will advance to the regional meet April 7-8 at Abilene Christian University.

Complete results are as follows:

Sweepstakes: 1. Holliday 619.66, 2. Paradise 317, 3. City View 223, 4. Henrietta 102, 5. Bowie 93, 6. Boyd 66, 7. Jacksboro 65.66, 8. Nocona 45.66

Accounting: Team: 2. Paradise; 5. Heather Karg, Paradise

Calculator Applications: Team: 2. Paradise; 2. Austin Medlin, Paradise; 4. Abby Crohan, Boyd; 6. Heather Karg, Paradise

Current Issues: Team: 2. Paradise; 5. Collin McBride, Paradise; 6. Jonathon Lambert, Paradise

Computer Applications: Team: 3. Paradise; 2. Tryston Webb, Paradise; 3. Tanner Forsyth, Paradise; 6. Jenna Huitt, Paradise

Computer Science: 6. Matthew Eisen, Paradise

Journalism: 1. Paradise

Editorial Writing: 1. Faith Blankenship, Paradise; 3. Emersen Adams, Paradise; 6. Mandy Crooks, Boyd

Feature Writing: 1. Faith Blankenship, Paradise; 2. Jamie Talley, Paradise

Headline Writing: 1. Trace Thigpen, Paradise; 3. Avery Caddell, Paradise; 6. Aliza White, Boyd

Informative Speaking: 3. Tanner Aberi, Paradise; 4. Cruz Montes, Boyd; 6. Brady Vanover, Boyd

Literary Criticism: 4. Cody Lawson, Boyd

Mathematics: Team: 1. Paradise; 2. Austin Medline, Paradise; 3. Logan Waggoner, Paradise

Number Sense: Team: 2. Paradise 2. Logan Waggoner, Paradise; 3. Austin Medlin, Paradise

One Act Play: 7. Paradise

News Writing: 3. Hadleigh Anthony, Paradise; 4. Avery Caddell, Paradise

Persuasive Speaking: 4. Austin Medlin, Paradise; 5. Maile Hopkins, Boyd

Poetry Interpretation: 4. Libby Bryans, Boyd

Prose Interpretation: 4. Cheyeanne Alvarez, Paradise; 6. Taylor Partin, Boyd

Ready Writing: 1. Emerson Adams, Paradise; 2. Aliza White, Boyd

Science: 3. Trace Thigpen, Paradise