Overall values drop, despite rise in real estate

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Wise County Appraisal District

The Wise County Appraisal District released preliminary tax values this week, and, as expected, real estate values increased across the board, in some entities by double digits.

Real estate values increased by 10 percent or more for Boyd ISD, Decatur ISD, Paradise ISD and Slidell ISD and the cities of Newark, New Fairview, Paradise and Rhome. The county saw an 8.28 percent increase.

Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand told the Messenger taxable real estate new construction has never been higher. The county’s college maintenance fund saw the largest increase in that category, with $137,614,223 in new construction, followed closely by the county itself with $137,106,987. Decatur ISD saw by far the most new construction of any local school district at $53,659,576, and the city of Decatur outpaced its neighbors with $5,959,900 in new growth.

However, mineral, industrial and business values are still decreasing, causing many entities to end up in the negative in total taxable value. Wise County is down 1.22 percent in preliminary estimates to $6,164,864,180. It’s a slight drop compared to the previous year’s loss of 17.49 percent. The county lost 18.83 percent in business personal property, 9.08 in mineral values and 13.03 in industrial, utility and personal property.

The city of Alvord, hit hardest in mineral value losses last year at 91.57 percent, is estimated to lose 8.75 percent this year. The city still managed a positive increase in total taxable values in 2016, and the 2017 preliminary values show Alvord gaining 1.76 percent in 2017.

Preliminary values have Paradise in the rough spot of losing the most mineral values and business personal property of all the cities, with a loss of 39.24 and 37.55, respectively. However, the city will only experience a loss of .46 percent overall, down to $28,907,708, thanks to a 10.23 percent increase in real estate values.

The city of Bridgeport actually saw a 13.84 percent increase in mineral values, the only city other than Chico to see an increase in that category. Losses in business personal property and industrial property and a very slight (2.72) increase in real estate will keep the city down 2.78 percent at $349,252,458.

Decatur will likely fare slightly better this year than last year, with the city’s preliminary values showing an overall increase of 1.81 percent to $622,819,083.

Newark is the only Wise County city with a double-digit overall increase, a positive change of 15.51 percent likely caused by the city’s 17.49 percent increase in real estate values. Other South Wise cites – Aurora, New Fairview and Rhome – also saw greater increases in property values than their larger, northern counterparts, Bridgeport and Decatur.

Decatur ISD, while looking at a 10 percent increase in real property values, is estimated to lose .16 percent for a total taxable value of $1,893,072,913.

Bridgeport ISD’s total taxable value comes in at $1,238,412,388, a 3.76 percent decrease. The district saw an increase of 7.98 percent in real property values.

Chico and Paradise ISD are predicted to receive a 2.9 and 7.2 percent increase, respectively, the only districts with a net gain.

Values are subject to change between now and record approval in July.