Outside audit indicates county finances in order

Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Outside auditor Snow Garrett Williams gave Wise County a clean report on its financial audit for fiscal year 2016.

Firm representative Kathy Williams told county commissioners Tuesday the fund balance at the end of the year was $25.7 million, a decrease of $1.6 million. The balance included $4.1 million in the general fund, $7.3 million in lateral roads, $8.3 million in capital projects, $2.9 million in debt service and $3 million in other governmental funds.

The general fund and capital projects decreased, although capital projects should decrease annually.

“The overall decrease, especially in your general fund, is related to a couple of things,” Williams said. “One of them is revenues were just not what the county expected them to be, and then you also had transfers between the funds to your debt service fund and some of the other funds that caused that decrease in your general fund overall.”

The unassigned balance in the general fund was $3.3 million, or about 36 days of the current year’s expenditures.

“So just something for you to keep in mind,” Williams said. “I know one of the things you’re looking at after I get through is that fund balance policy. I think your goal has been about 20 percent of next year’s budget … you want to get it to 60 to 90 days.”

She added that the downturn in the economy has affected the fund balance “to some extent.” Total county revenues were $51.4 million, while expenditures were $53.2 million, the difference of which was covered by other funding sources and transfers.

The county’s net capital assets, which includes land, buildings, improvements, roads, bridges, machinery and equipment, totaled $73.7 million in FY 2016. Major capital asset events during the year included the purchase of an ambulance, 11 vehicles for the sheriff’s office, two Mack trucks, a roll-off truck, broom truck, loader, trailer and compact track loader. There were also upgrades to an Emergency Medical Services building and the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds, as well as improvements to Hickory Street and County Road 4511.

The county’s outstanding debt was $47.4 million, an apparent slight increase from FY 2015, but Williams explained: “The county didn’t issue any new debt last year, however the net pension liability, which is a calculation received from the Texas County and District Retirement System, ctually increased.”

County Judge J.D. Clark explained that number represents a “what if” scenario – the amount of money the county would have to pay if all employees eligible to retire, retired at the same time.

Following the audit report, commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s fund balance policy, stating that precinct reserves, or money left at the end of a fiscal year in September, is to be used to operate in October, November and December until tax dollars for the next fiscal year’s budget start arriving in January.

Auditor Ann McCuiston said commissioners have been doing this for some time, but it was not expressly stated in the policy.

At the end of FY ’16 the fund balance for each precinct was as follows:

Precinct 1 – $229,929

Precinct 2 – $615,659

Precinct 3 – $240,931

Precinct 4 – $904,891

Money left in other road work-related funds included $922,363 in right-of-way and fencing, used for bridges and right-of-way work; $2.5 million in county thoroughfare; and $1.9 million in grants, which is largely money from the Texas Department of Transportation’s County Energy Transportation Reinvestment Zone (CETRZ) program.