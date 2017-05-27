Outdoor watering prohibited in Runaway Bay

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Runaway Bay

The city of Runaway Bay continues to limit outdoor watering until a broken filter is repaired at its water plant.

The city council approved the $21,000 emergency purchase of a kit to fix the filter last week, but council member Jerry St. John explained that one part, an aluminum grate, will have to be custom-made, which could possibly keep the plant operating at half capacity until late June.

The plant has two filters, so the water is currently safe to drink, but if too much is used the city might have to issue a boil water notice. Right now citizens are being asked to not water outdoors at all, and St. John said next week the city will likely use an even/odd day system so residents can water their lawns and plants on certain days.

“The main concern is keeping the water up so we have bathing and drinking water and the levels don’t get so low we have to boil water for drinking,” St. John said.

The city held a meeting Friday to discuss other methods of acquiring the aluminum grate, with hopes to expedite the repair process. St. John said they also discussed getting two grates so should the other filter break in the future, they can replace it right away.

“It’s a contingency that will cost us several thousands of dollars, but then we won’t be in this position again,” he said.