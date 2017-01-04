Officials take oath of office

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Election

Recently elected Wise County officials took the oath of office in waves Tuesday morning.

Commissioners Danny White and Harry Lamance, representing Precincts 1 and 3, respectively, were the first to be sworn in by County Judge J.D. Clark.

White defeated Democratic challenger Ray F. Morris II in the November general election to secure a third term in office. Lamance was unopposed in the general election but defeated Randy Jernigan in the March Republican primary to keep his office.

The second group to recite the oath of office included District Attorney Greg Lowery, County Attorney James Stainton, Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr and Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman – all of which ran unopposed.

Just as the initial groups finished their oaths, Sheriff Lane Akin arrived with an entourage from the sheriff’s office.

This was his second time to take the oath as Wise County sheriff. The first was in March 2016.

Akin was named interim sheriff immediately following his victory in the Republican primary. He took over the job upon the resignation of interim Sheriff J.W. Johnson, who accepted the post Jan. 1, 2016, following the Dec. 31, 2015, early retirement of Sheriff David Walker, who had one year remaining on this third term in office.

Akin defeated former Rhome Police Chief Brandon Davis in the Republican primary, but he did not have a Democratic opponent in the general election.

Tuesday, Akin started his first, four-year term, and he addressed the crowd gathered in the 271st District Courtroom.

“When I started 10 months ago, I was not prepared to be sheriff, but thanks to you, I have a much better understanding of what it takes,” he said, referring to the sheriff’s office staff members in attendance. “I know I still have a long way to go, but with your help, I think we can make a difference.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be your sheriff, but more importantly to be the sheriff of the voters,” he said. “It’s an awesome situation to think that I don’t have one boss; I have bosses who are all voters.

“We’re going to walk beneath the banner of hope and trust and that is my belief in a risen Savior and my faith in an empty tomb.”

Other officials elected Nov. 8, but who did not attend Tuesday’s ceremony, include Tax Assessor/Collector Monte Shaw, County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Stephen Wren, Precinct 1 Constable Dennis Hudson and Precinct 2 Constable Larry Short.