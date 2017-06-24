Officers find 27 pounds of pot

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Decatur

A traffic stop led to a felony drug arrest Wednesday near Decatur.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said deputy Joseph Baker was southbound on U.S. 81/287 south of Decatur around 10 a.m. when he saw a vehicle swerving ahead of him.

“He saw the vehicle swerving onto the shoulder back and forth,” Akin said. “When he saw that was occurring, it was an obvious violation of the law, and he was concerned for the driver’s welfare.”

The officer stopped the vehicle on U.S. 81/287 at County Road 4228, a couple of miles south of Decatur. Akin said officers don’t believe the driver was impaired but was distracted.

The sheriff said based on the roadside interview and the odor coming from the vehicle, deputy Robbie Sparks and his K-9 partner, Flip, were called to the location. Once Flip alerted on the vehicle, officers performed a probable cause search and found approximately 27 pounds of marijuana and one pound of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The officers arrested Dusty Michael Coulson, 38, of Alamosa, Colo., for possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds – a third degree felony – and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 over 400 grams – a first degree felony.

He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bond set at $35,000.