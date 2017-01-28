Officer injured in wreck

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

A Decatur police officer was air lifted to the hospital after his parked patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 81/287 Thursday night.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said Officer Matthew Roberts was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 in Decatur, just past W. Ford St., when a tractor-trailer traveling south moved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and rear-ended Roberts’ vehicle. The tractor-trailer was driven by Christopher Toussaint, 39, of Dallas. The wreck occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Roberts’ Chevrolet Tahoe came to rest upside down off the highway. The tractor-trailer drove off the highway less than a quarter-mile further southbound, coming to rest next to the parking lot of Americas Best Value Inn.

Roberts was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam 68 to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He was released early Friday morning, according to Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins.

Toussaint was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur with no visible injuries. He was later taken to the Wise County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Also responding to the scene were Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur police and fire departments.