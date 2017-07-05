Odell pleads guilty

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

A man who allegedly used a hatchet to threaten his father during a disturbance in a Bridgeport residential neighborhood was sentenced to prison last week.

According to court records, Christopher Devin Odell, 25, of Bridgeport pleaded guilty to a third degree felony charge of injury to the disabled with intent to cause bodily injury and received a two-year sentence. The plea was entered June 26 in 271st District Court in Decatur.

Odell pushed his father with his hands, according to felony information filed in the case.

The incident happened Jan. 10 in the 1600 block of Harwood Street in Bridgeport near the elementary school.

Bridgeport officers and a Wise County Sheriff’s deputy responded after receiving a report of a person hitting the side of a house with an axe. The deputy arrived first and found Odell and his father pushing each other outside a home.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said Odell had picked up a hatchet and threatened his father, according to witnesses.

Odell was arrested for aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon and was later indicted for a second degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The district attorney’s office dropped that charge when Odell pleaded guilty to the injury to the disabled charge.