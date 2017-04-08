O’Connell sentenced in officer assault case

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

The second person involved in a high-speed chase that involved ramming a police vehicle last summer has pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer.

Lana Kristine O’Connell, 28, of Dallas pleaded guilty in 271st District Court in Decatur March 27 to aggravated assault against a public servant. District Judge John Fostel found that the stolen vehicle involved in the chase had been used as a deadly weapon.

O’Connell was sentenced to 10 years probation. She had spent 148 days in the county jail while awaiting trial in the case.

O’Connell was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve 240 hours of community service.

By pleading guilty to the first degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, prosecutors waived a third degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

O’Connell was the passenger in a pickup driven by Brandon Cole Long, 29, of Paradise.

The chase happened on July 23 of last year when Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Fitzgerald recognized Long as a suspect in a stolen vehicle case. Long and O’Connell sped away from the officer in what turned out to be another stolen vehicle: a Chevy double-cab pickup.

Video obtained by the Wise County Messenger through an open records request shows the pickup being driven at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour at times, and several items are thrown from the vehicle at the officer, including a vehicle jack thrown by O’Connell.

Several times during the chase Long can be seen slamming on his brakes and then backing up into Fitzgerald’s vehicle. At one point, Long can be seen turning around in the front yard of a home and hitting the officer’s vehicle head-on. Fitzgerald sustained a laceration to his head that required stitches as a result of the collision.

Shortly after ramming Fitzgerald’s vehicle at one point during the chase, Long once again comes to a stop. Fitzgerald can be heard ordering Long to “Stop!”

When Long starts to drive away again, Fitzgerald fires three shots at the driver’s side of the pickup.

The chase continued, sometimes going off road into pastures. The stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a ravine in the area of County Road 3655, and Long and O’Connell were caught after attempting to flee on foot.

Long pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle in a different case, and was sentenced to 19 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.