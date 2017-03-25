Northwest Trustees trade after-school programs

The Northwest School Board voted Monday to change after-school programs, swapping provider Champions for AlphaBest for the 2017-2018 school year.
AlphaBest has worked with Frisco, Lake Dallas and Prosper ISDs. A district release said it was selected after a “rigorous proposal process featuring a field of six candidates” based on its “offerings to Northwest ISD children and their families as well as its highly regarded reputation.”
The decision was met with some criticism online, with several parents voicing concerns through comments on a Northwest ISD Facebook post.
According to the release, families in the program won’t see an interruption in service and registration information will be emailed to families.
In other business, the board:
- met in closed session to discuss Stewart v. NISD, a pending civil suit brought by a former teacher and property acquisition for future school sites.
- awarded contracts for districtwide improvements, including artificial turf replacement or additions and track resurfacing. A separate contract was awarded to replace the scoreboard at Northwest ISD Stadium.
- heard a report from principals Kim Blackburn and Yolanda Wallace on The Leader in Me, a leadership curriculum in place at Prairie View and Seven Hills elementary schools. The program was featured in the Jan. 28 issue of the Messenger; and
- amended the contract for the district’s Outdoor Learning Center after an audit, saving an estimated $248,692.