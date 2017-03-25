Northwest Trustees trade after-school programs

By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

The Northwest School Board voted Monday to change after-school programs, swapping provider Champions for AlphaBest for the 2017-2018 school year.

AlphaBest has worked with Frisco, Lake Dallas and Prosper ISDs. A district release said it was selected after a “rigorous proposal process featuring a field of six candidates” based on its “offerings to Northwest ISD children and their families as well as its highly regarded reputation.”

The decision was met with some criticism online, with several parents voicing concerns through comments on a Northwest ISD Facebook post.

According to the release, families in the program won’t see an interruption in service and registration information will be emailed to families.

In other business, the board: